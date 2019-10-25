Linnea K. Anglin, 75, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday (Oct. 23, 2019) following a year-long battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 2, 1943, in Kankakee, the daughter of Cleeo and Bernadette Randles.
Linnea married Mike Soleau on May 22, 1965.
She later married Don Anglin on Dec. 31, 1987.
Linnea graduated from Kankakee High School. She had worked at numerous jobs, starting with Southside Pharmacy at the age of 16. She also had worked at Birmingham Bolt, No Dogs Tavern, Decoy Inn, South Shore Golf Course, Parco, in Manteno, Arena Foods, in Kankakee, and the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
She was an avid sports fan. She hardly ever missed watching the Chicago Bulls games during the Michael Jordan era. Her favorite Olympic sports were skating and curling. She wore many shirts and jackets supporting the U.S.A. Olympics. Nene and her husband, Don, were also avid Denver Bronco fans.
Nene played golf for many years on the Women’s League at South Shore Golf Course. Every April, her favorite thing to watch on television was the Masters. She and her husband attended many NASCAR racing events. She was also a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan.
She was most happy sitting on the deck in her backyard enjoying all of the beautiful flowers that she had lovingly planted. Nene always looked forward to the monthly lunches with many of her high school girlfriends, including her special friend, Nancy Cyr.
Surviving are her husband, Don Anglin, of Kankakee; one daughter, Michelle and Dana Goodrich, of Kankakee; one son, Robert Soleau, of Kankakee; and one stepson, Mike and Jennifer Anglin, of Bourbonnais; her grandchildren whom she loved very much, Maci Goodrich, Elizabeth Soleau, Jackson Soleau, Connor Soleau, Lauren Anglin and Jacob Anglin; one sister, Maureen and Harlen Bailey, of Apple Valley, Minn.; two brothers, Mike and Pam Randles, of St. Anne, and Kevin and Glennette Randles, of Kankakee; two brothers-in-law, Robert and Doreen Roebeck and Martin and Yvonne Roebeck, all of Niles, Mich.; one sister-in-law, Verna Roebeck, of Cassopolis, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Caryl Quilhot; and one brother-in-law, Kevin Roebeck.
A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Inurnment will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. The procession will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or New Beginnings for Cats.
