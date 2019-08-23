Linda Sue Stahl, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019) at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
She was born Feb. 1, 1956, in Kankakee, the daughter of Donald and Lulabelle Mathis. Linda married her best friend and love of her life, John Reed Stahl, in July of 1974.
Linda loved her family and was loved by all who met her. She sewed, cooked and gardened with a passion for all things created from something small. Her hands were rarely still. She also shared her love of camping and the outdoors with her husband and family.
For 30 years, Linda worked at CSL Behring. She will be missed by her co-workers, many of whom became friends.
Surviving are her husband, John Reed Stahl, Sr.; one son, John and Amber Stahl, of Tinley Park; one daughter, Susan and James Coulter Jr., of Lexington, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kayle and Greyden Coulter and Penny and Pepper Stahl; her mother, Lulabelle Janssen, of Kankakee; two brothers, David and Kathy Mathis, of Stone Lake, Wis., and Gary and Mary Mathis, of Eleva, Wis.; one sister, Cheryl and Steve Sikorski, of Hammond, Ind.; along with her many in-laws, nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and treasured deeply.
Preceding her in death were her father; one brother, Kevin; stepfather, Ervin; two brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; one niece; and her beloved pets, Dusty, Krunchie and Lulu.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, until the 7:30 p.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 in Maple Grove Cemetery, Bonfield.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Joliet Area Community Hospice and ask that any memorials be made to that organization.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!