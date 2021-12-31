linda senesac

ST. ANNE — Linda D. Senesac, 73, of St. Anne, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 29, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 26, 1948, in Kankakee, the daughter of William E. and Adah I. (Chapman) Fender. Linda married James J. Senesac on July 15, 1989, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death May 19, 2004.
Linda was an LPN for St. Mary’s Pediatrics and Shapiro Development Center. She also owned and operated Linda’s Dog Grooming. Linda enjoyed writing poetry. She enjoyed the outdoors and working in her picture-perfect yard. She could grow anything. Linda loved vacationing and collecting rocks from her trips. She loved animals and nature, especially caterpillars, butterflies and hummingbirds. Her neighbor’s cat came over every day for snacks. Linda was very interested in the Paranormal. Most of all, Linda loved spending time with her family and they were everything to her.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, and a former parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Debbie and Cory Rehmer, of Bradley, and Valerie Hansen, of Kankakee; one sister, Sandy Donnelly, of Chebanse; one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Janice Fender, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Logan Ward, Heather Hansen, Katie Davis, Darian Ward and Brandon Hansen; and one great-grandchild, Mason Kincses.
In addition to her husband, James Senesac, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brian Hansen; and her first husband, James Hansen.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
