Linda Schultz

ESSEX — Linda K. Schultz (nee Monroe), 72, of Essex, passed away Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 27, 1948, in Pontiac, the daughter of David and Dorothy Louise (nee Haag) Monroe. Her parents preceded her in death.
Linda graduated from Reddick High School with the class of 1966. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm Township.
She retired from J.R.’s Crop Service in Reddick after working there for more than 30 years.
Linda enjoyed flowers, and she especially enjoyed crafting and getting together with her friends.
Surviving are her husband of 36 years, Ronald Schultz, of Essex; one daughter, Ladena (Patrick) Appel, of Minnesota; three stepdaughters, Cari (Scott) Pierard, of Coal City, Michelle (Dan) Fennel, of Streamwood, and Vikki Morrical, of Indiana; nine grandchildren, Kameron Dohnansky, Abby Navikas, Zack Pierard, Reagan Morrical, Mike, John and Maddie Fennel, and Rachel and Kellen Appel; two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Eleanor Navickas; one brother, Gerry (Judy) Monroe, of Essex; one niece, Jenne (Wade) Kilman; and one nephew, Ryan (Catie) Monroe.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home and Crematory, Braidwood.
All attendees are required to wear face coverings, follow social distancing guidelines, and due to the capacity requirements, please be brief with your condolences to allow other guests to pay their final respects.
Interment will follow in North Cemetery, Essex.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 515 E. Stonewall Road, Dwight, IL 60420.
Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!