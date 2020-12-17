REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Linda Schneider, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., passed away Monday (Dec. 14, 2020).
She was born June 21, 1941, the third daughter of Clarence and June Hamann.
Her siblings include, Elaine, Marlene, Cary, Dave (deceased), Greg, Shirley and Brent.
Linda’s love of farming came from her parents.
She met Gordon Schneider, her sweetheart from Grant Park, and fell in love.
They were married June 18, 1960. The couple shared 60 wonderful years of marriage together.
Linda and Gordon were farmers in the Grant Park area and she worked side-by-side with her husband and son planting, harvesting, driving a semi and raising a family. The couple built a life they loved. Her devotion to family and faith were like no other. She always had a kind heart to so many people and always made them feel special. She was famous for her apple pie and cinnamon rolls from pie dough and crème puffs, upon request from Gordon. She was an active member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Grant Park, being the president of church council, a Sunday school teacher for many years, and singing in the choir. She had a piano at home to practice for Sunday’s service and where her family grew to love music at home during the week.
Surviving are her loving husband, Gordon Schneider, of Reeds Spring, Mo.; her five children, Cyndy (Chuck) Barrie, Mark and Connie Schneider, Scott and Shari Schneider, Vicki (Al) Kuhn and Jon and Angel Schneider; as well as her grandchildren, Karl, Jason (Meghan), Laura (Tim), Sarah (Jon), Brad, Erik, Andrea, Nathan, Tucker, Tanner and Lincoln.
Grandma’s love of the Kansas City Chiefs was shared by many of her grandchildren.
Retirement took Linda and Gordon to Sebastian, Fla., where they could enjoy the sunshine, bicycling and fishing that was long overdue. From there, they moved to Table Rock Lake, Branson, Mo., where Linda could be closer to her kids and grandkids. There, they continued to work side-by-side on home projects like gardening, landscaping and painting. Their leisure time was spent on their pontoon boat, feeding the birds or sitting on their swing enjoying the sun over the lake.
A private celebration of life with her immediate family will be in Missouri.
