Linda Mickle

PELL CITY, Ala. — Linda New Mickle passed away Tuesday (Dec. 22, 2020).
Raised in Tuscaloosa, Ala., she attended the University of Alabama where she earned a degree in journalism. She was a member of Delta Zeta sorority. While at the university, she met her husband, J.W. Mickle (Woodie). Together they, with their three children, lived in many communities across the country where they met numerous friends they still hold dear.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Bryant and Eppie New, of Tuscaloosa.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Woodie; their children, Ashley Preston (Matt), of Brentwood, Tenn., Jay Mickle (Beth), of Louisville, Ky., and David Mickle (Amie Prichard), of San Francisco, Calif.; and grandchildren, Sarah, Emily and Jacob Preston.
In addition to managing her household, she was a writer and editor of the International Map Trade Association News Letter. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing Bridge, gardening and boating. As a daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, she excelled. She will be missed by her family, and all those who knew her.
A memorial service will be at her final resting place in Spring Hill Cemetery in Mobile, Ala.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) by mail at 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online at alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Funeral arrangements are by Kilgroe Funeral Home, Pell City, Ala.
