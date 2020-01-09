Linda Martin

KANKAKEE — Linda K. Martin, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Jan. 3, 2020), in Kankakee, as a result of natural causes.
She was born Nov. 25, 1947, the daughter of Willie Matt Flynn and Lenzie Lee Flynn. Linda married Ephraim Martin. He preceded her in death. Her son, Dominique Martin, also preceded her in death.
Linda worked at Manteno State Hospital as a tech 4.
She attended Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are a sister, Jimmie Ruth Tanzie, of Kankakee; and nieces and nephews she treated like her children, Terry Malone, of Bloomington, Kevin Tanzie, of Kankakee, Keith (Veronica) Tanzie, of Bourbonnais; and Sharette Flynn, of Bastrop, La.
In addition to her son and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Willie Flynn and Leon Flynn; her parents; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Tanzie.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Derrick Wallace officiating.
