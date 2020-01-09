Linda Martin

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ILLINOIS AND NORTHWEST INDIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN ILLINOIS, COOK, DUPAGE, FORD, GRUNDY, IROQUOIS, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, LIVINGSTON, AND WILL. IN NORTHWEST INDIANA, BENTON, JASPER, LAKE IN, NEWTON, AND PORTER. * FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN MAY CAUSE FLOODING OF AREA RIVERS AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RAINFALL TOTALS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON OF TWO TO FOUR INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...ROADS THROUGH LOW LYING FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO POSSIBLE CLOSURES, INCLUDING VIADUCTS IN URBAN AREAS. BASEMENT FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN TYPICALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS. MAIN STEM RIVER, TRIBUTARY, AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY WITH THE AMOUNT OF RAINFALL FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&