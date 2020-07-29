Linda Kerouac

CHICAGO — Linda Lou Kerouac, 80, of Chicago, passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
She was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Kankakee, the daughter of Elmer A. and Leah (Soucie) Kerouac. Linda married Robert Carl Miller on Dec. 28, 1996, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Linda worked as a radiology technologist at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. She was a 1958 graduate of St. Joseph Seminary.
She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Miller, of Chicago; one sister-in-law, Hazel Kerouac, of Kankakee; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friend, Andre Deweez, of Cabery.
Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Sr. Mary Lucilla Kerouac SSCM, Lorraine Crocker, Alice Moody and Vicki Schultz; and brothers, Vernon Kerouac and Donald Kerouac.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, until the noon funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
