Linda Blanchette

BRADLEY — Linda Mae Blanchette, 62, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019) at her home. She passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her bedside.
She was born Jan. 23, 1957, in Kankakee, the daughter of Richard Thompson and Shirley Schreffler Thompson. Linda married Donald A. Blanchette on May 23, 1978, in Bradley.
Linda worked as a unit secretary at Armour Pharmaceutical for 18 years.
She loved shopping, laughing, and spending time with her family and friends; but her pride and joy were her grandchildren.
Surviving are her husband; son, Chad Blanchette, of Bradley; daughter, Misty Blanchette, of Bourbonnais; brothers, Gregory Thompson, of Bradley, and Bruce (Jan) Thompson, of Pacifica, Calif.; grandchildren, Baileerai, Mason and Gianna Blanchette; and several other family members and friends dear to her heart.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno, with deacon Pat Skelley officiating.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Please sign her online guestbook at brownjensen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!