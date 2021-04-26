EAST PEORIA — Linda Berns, 50, of East Peoria, passed away at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday (April 21, 2021) at her home.
She was born June 16, 1970, in Painesville, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph W. and Eleanor M. Woodburn Ferre. She married Brett A. Berns on Sept. 2, 1995, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Peoria. He is formerly of Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband, Brett, and their children, Brock and Josie; her mother, Eleanor; her siblings, Brenda (Philip) Burgett, Stephen Ferre (Jennifer Doctor) and David (Denise) Ferre; parents-in-law, Lyle and Sharon Berns; siblings-in-law, Gina (Darin) Loy and Bart (Sarah) Berns; and her dog, Wrigley.
She was preceded in death by her dad.
Linda cared more about others than she did about herself and always would see the best in people! The most important things in her life were her family, friends, and faith! She loved throwing parties for her kids, friends and neighbors! Her church family at St. Monica’s and prayer group meant the world to her!
She made everyone that she came into contact with a better person!
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, with a rosary to follow at 7:15 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in East Peoria, with the Rev. John Steffen officiating. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois CancerCare Foundation.
