BRADLEY — Linda K. Benoit, 70, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (June 15, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.
She was born July 11, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Art and Lola “Joyce” (Durrell) Regnier. Linda married Michael S. Benoit on March 3, 1973, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Kankakee.
Linda worked at Donna’s Youngtown and Illinois Bell.
She enjoyed sewing and cooking. Linda loved to decorate for the different seasons and holidays. She loved all animals and loved spending time with her family.
Linda was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bradley.
Surviving are her husband, Michael, of Bradley, whom she was married to for 49 years; one son and daughter-in-law, Tim (Erin) Benoit, of Chicago; her mother, Joyce, of Bradley; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Debbie (PA.) Burton, of Bradley, Sue Dumas, of Clifton, Vickie Marczak, of Kankakee; one brother, Rob Regnier, of Kankakee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her father; and two brothers, Jeff and Dan Regnier.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.