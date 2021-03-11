KANKAKEE — Linda Ann Parnell-Godbold, 68, of Kankakee, passed away March 4, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, also at the funeral chapel. Evangelist Carolyn Butler will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Linda was born in Bobo, Miss., on April 7, 1952, the daughter of Dan L. Jr. and Bertha (Adams) Parnell.
A 1970 graduate of Westview High School, Linda had been employed by Kankakee State and Manteno State Hospitals.
She was a member of House of Prayer Apostolic Church. She married Samuel L. Godbold on Sept. 14, 1979. He preceded her in death.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Vone Chakaris (Cherise) Parnell-Posley, of Mesa, Ariz.; her sisters Essie M. (John W.) Smith, of Kankakee, Janiece S. (William C.) Hardy, of Gulfport, Miss., Charjunita E. Mitchell, of Rantoul, and Andrea R. Fears, of Kankakee; her brothers, Tommy L. (Charlotte) Parnell, of Bradley, and Armar J. Parnell, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Christopher B. (Justine) Parnell, of Mesa, Ariz., Danshnae Parnell, of Avondale, Ariz., and SPC DeShawn Bonds Jr., U.S. Army; and four great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including special friends, Robert Williams, of Kankakee, and Tsenrae “Tess” McCain, of Pembroke; special cousin, Lanise Crisp, of Wausau, Wis.; her goddaughter, Osenkyerewa Bannerman-Blankson, of Kankakee; and her special aunt, Delores Burrell, of Aurora.
Preceding her in death were her father, Dan L. Parnell Jr.; brothers, Dan L. Parnell III and James Earl Parnell; sisters, Yvette Parnell and Brenda Daniel; paternal grandparents, Dan Parnell Sr. and Polly Whitehead; and maternal grandparents, Virge D. and Susie Adams.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.