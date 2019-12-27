WATSEKA — Linard Ray Kessinger, 95, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 24, 2019).
He was born Sept. 29, 1924, in Colfax, the son of Frank Kessinger and Laura Bratcher Kessinger Howe. Linard married Minerva Mae Behrens on Aug. 11, 1946. She survives. Linard and Mini were married 73 years.
Also surviving are a daughter, Susan (Charles) Arbuckle, of rural Dewey; and a son, Dennis (Dianne), of Peyton, Colo.; three grandchildren, John (Holly) Arbuckle, of Newcastle, Maine, Kristen (Tom) Arbuckle Lalley, of Washington D.C., and Dustin Kessinger, of Parker, Colo.; four great-grandchildren, Noah Arbuckle, Zea Mary Arbuckle, Jane Lalley and Eamon Lalley; a sister-in-law, Betty (Poody) Kessinger, of Watseka; along with many nieces and nephews, including Shirley (Bob) Bratcher McCullough, Sharon (Jim) Brank, of Watseka, Wally (Colleen) Frohling, of San Antonio, Texas, and Cindy Kohlenberg, of Bloomington, who were of special support as his health failed.
Preceding him in death were both of his parents; two brothers, Glenn and Willard (Poody); and three sisters, Alice Leonard, Londa Bea Frohling and Lola Lee Schultz.
Linard was a teacher in Woodland, Crescent City and Donovan. He worked as a sales rep for A.O. Smith, Kankakee. He also worked “on the hard road” for Reeves Bros. in Milford, during summers off teaching.
He was a devoted husband and father. Linard loved camping, playing cards with family, traveling in a motor home in a family caravan and reading.
He was a senior at Watseka Community High School when the U.S. entered World War II. He worked at a factory all summer, thinking the war would be short lived. In August, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, turning 19 at boot camp and shortly after, was on a Navy transport to the South Pacific. He saw battles in the Marianas and Enewetak. He was wounded by a sniper in Guam and received a Purple Heart.
Linard was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Baier Funeral Home in Watsekas. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. The Rev. G. Robert Heimgartner will officiate.
The family requests no flowers.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church Preschool or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Please sign his online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!