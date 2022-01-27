NAPERVILLE — Lillian “Joann” Amos Elliott, of Naperville, passed away peacefully Friday (Jan. 21, 2022).
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 57 years, John A. Elliott; her son, John A. (Sophy) Elliott Jr.; and her grandsons, Grant, Clark and Jack Elliott, of Barrington.
Preceding her in death were her father, Sam Amos, formerly of Bridgeport, Conn.; her stepfather, Douglas Preston, formerly of Monmouth; and her mother, Eloise Peoples Amos Preston, formerly of Monmouth.
Joann Elliott was born April, 30 1944, in Bridgeport, Conn.
Her earliest years were spent in Bridgeport and she grew to adulthood in Monmouth.
Joann was an outstanding student, a splendid athlete and a cheerleader at Monmouth High School. Joann enrolled at Western Illinois University in Macomb, where she met the love of her life, John Elliott. Joann and John were married April 10, 1964, in Macomb, and began their life together in Kankakee.
During her 20 years in Kankakee, Joann worked for Sears, Roper and A.O. Smith, where she ended her professional career as an executive assistant. Joann was a prominent figure in the Kankakee community, including as a beautiful model for a popular women’s clothing store in town. She also honed her athletic skills becoming a proficient golfer and enjoying many days on the links. Joann participated in various golf leagues and was a member of the Kankakee Country Club.
Joann and John also lived in Overland Park, Kan., Chesterfield, Mo., and Lakeway, Texas, before settling in Naperville. Joann loved to travel and made many friends all over the world. Her genuine friends were always a part of her life and it was a joy for her to know them. From California to Rhode Island to Japan and everywhere in between, they were always there for her, and she loved and treasured them all. However, her clear favorite place to land was the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on Waikiki Beach, where she and her beloved John vacationed for 38 years.
Her most cherished years began Dec. 27, 1964, when she gave birth to her first and only child, John Elliott Jr. He instantly became a source of extreme joy, fulfillment and pride that started with his birth and never ended during her lifetime. Her joy and fulfillment was amplified when John Jr. met and married Sophy Anthony. John Jr. and Sophy’s three sons, Grant, Clark and Jack, were a huge part of Joann’s pride, love and adoration each day of her life. She absolutely loved her grandchildren and loved to hear about both their accomplishments and boyhood antics. Joann taught them to expect and appreciate excellence in all things. Images of the family and their presence were essential in her life, and she was never hesitant to show it and tell everyone about it! By far the biggest source of happiness for Joann was her family — John, John Jr., Sophy, Grant, Clark and Jack, brought her a lifetime of laughter, joy and pride.
Joann served on the National Board of Directors of Canine Companions for Independence for 19 years and was extremely proud to lend her support to the organization as well as to the Mayo Clinic Foundation and the Jones Memorial Center in her husband John’s hometown of Chicago Heights.
Memorials may be made to Canine Companions for Independence.
Memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, until the noon service at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Drive, Naperville, IL 60564.
