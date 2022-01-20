PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Lillian Jackson-Barnes, 79, of Pembroke Township, passed away Jan. 11, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Chicago, the daughter of Genie Mobley and Dorothy (Boyd) Mobley.
Lillian married Albert Barnes Sr. on Dec. 5, 2015.
She retired from being a social worker at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.
Lillian was a resident of the Kankakee County area for 63 years. She loved to travel. Lillian was a member of Friends of Pembroke Library, the Pembroke Library Board, the Red Hats Social Group and AFSCME Retirees. She was also a lifetime member of the NAACP, Kankakee County Juneteenth Committee and Pembroke Juneteenth Committee. She attended Pembroke Fellowship Church and was part of the Usher and Missions Ministry and president of the Nora K. Webb Scholarship Ministry.
Surviving are her husband, Albert Barnes Sr., of Pembroke Township; along with a host of nieces, nephews, foster children, cousins and other relatives.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her first husband, sister, stepmother, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Pembroke Fellowship Church, 13279 E 5000S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Rodney Lake officiating. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
