WILMINGTON — Lila Mae (Mullins) Lockwood, 89, of Wilmington, passed away Monday (April 13, 2020) at the Miller Rehabilitation Center, Kankakee.
She was born July 20, 1930, in Custer Township, the daughter of Chester and Mary (nee Cooper) Mullins. Her parents preceded her in death.
Lila enjoyed golfing, playing cards and refereeing girls sports when Title IX was passed in the 1970s. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington, where she served as a deacon for many years.
Surviving are two sons, Todd (Ruth) and Steve, all of Wilmington; daughter, Denise (Marc) Price, of Prairieville, La.; six grandchildren, Shane Price, Matthew (Laura) Price, Joseph Price, Blake Price, Brett (Tiffany) Lockwood and Drew Lockwood; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Betty Novy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; one sister, Alice Mullins; and one granddaughter, Leigh Ann Lockwood.
There will be a private family funeral due to the current climate and restrictions. Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Family and friends may sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com, and also upload photographs and share stories.
