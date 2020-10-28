TAMARAC, FLA. — Lila M. Hull, 92, of Tamarac, Fla., passed away Oct. 18, 2020, at Atria Tamarac Senior Citizens Living in Florida.
She was born March 23, 1928, in Elgin, the daughter of Leopold and Aldia (Lareau) Lambert. Lila married James G. Hull on July 22, 1967, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 1999.
Lila was a homemaker. She was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are one daughter, Sandra (Frank) Benedict, of Chester; two stepsons, William (Linda) Hull, of Florida, and Roger (Mary) Hull, of Indiana; one sister, Maureen Folk; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, James Hull, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward V. Charbonneau; her parents; two brothers, Leopold Lambert Jr. and Duane Lambert; and one sister, Patricia Hoover.
Visitation will be from noon on Friday, Oct. 30, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
