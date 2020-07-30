BONFIELD — Lila L. Crosby, 87, of Bonfield, passed away Sunday (July 26, 2020) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
She was born March 4, 1933, in St. Anne, the daughter of Paul and Louba (Giasson) Conway. Lila married Herbert “Herb” Crosby on May 30, 1952.
Lila worked at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee for 20 years until she retired in 1988. She taught at Charm Beauty School for five years.
She enjoyed quilting, creating stained glass items and loved spending time with family, especially her newborn great-grandson, Ethan.
Lila was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the Bradley Moose Lodge.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy (Larry) Janczak, of Bonfield; three grandchildren, Larry “Nitro” Janczak Jr., Mike (Michelle) Janczak and Keith (Liz) Janczak; and a great-grandson, Ethan.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; a son, Dennis K. Crosby; five brothers, Victor, Minor, Harold, Ray and Virgil; and a sister, Leta Louba.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, July 31, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, with the Rev. Tom McCann officiating. Burial will be in Foote Cemetery, Essex.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home, Danforth, or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
