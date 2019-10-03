Levi Josiah Cross, 2, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at his family’s home.
Levi was born Dec. 17, 2016, in Watseka, the son of Daniel and Pamela (Jones) Cross; and they survive.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his big brother, Liam Cross, 6; grandparents, Mark Dennis and Beverly Jean Cross, of Milford, and Sue and Ken Cantrell, of Donovan; great-grandparents, Wanetta Waltz, of Marshall, Connie Cross, of Watseka, and Joan Cantrell, of Bourbonnais; six aunts and uncles, Cynthia R. Cross, Heather Jones, Jay Jones, Carrie, Parry (Christina) Jones, and Tammy Arthur; great-aunts and great-uncles, Steve (Susan) Cross, Dave (Sandy) Cross, John Cross, Rodney (Barbara) Cross, Julie (Jorge) Jones, Judy VanAntwerp, Chuck (Donna) Cantrell and Kathy LaVoie; and many, many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Richard and Margaret Jones; his great-grandpa, Bill Cross; an aunt, Jackie; a great uncle, Greg LaVoie; and his older sister in heaven.
Levi was a very-happy, always-smiling little guy who loved to dance and swing, especially with his big brother. Levi enjoyed falling asleep to worship music, and oh how Levi loved to pray; even when he wasn’t feeling well, he prayed. Most importantly, his big brother was the best medicine; he would help Levi to walk and dance and to move around once they were home after each treatment. Things Levi loved was the color green, “Paw Patrol,” trains and all of his stylish accessories.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct.4, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Watseka Community High School Gymnasium. Pastor Ben Stone will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or OSF Children’s Hospital Wing in Peoria.
His family noted, “Mighty Levi – he may have been tiny, but he was mighty in the Lord.”
