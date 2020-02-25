WOOD DALE — Letha Genevieve Monferdini, 86, of Wood Dale, passed away Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at Alexian Brothers Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Dwight, with the Rev. Chrissy Salser officiating. Burial will follow in Round Grove Cemetery in rural Dwight.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Letha was born April 16, 1933, in rural Morris, the daughter of Leonard and Mary Ethel (Webb) Weidner. She married Louis Monferdini on July 14, 1949, in Grundy County. He preceded her in death in 1991.
Surviving are her children, Stephen Monferdini, Donna Monferdini (Dave Pinson), Michael (Lou Vera) Monferdini, and David Monferdini; and two grandchildren, Dana Pinson and Anthony (Krista) Monferdini.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and two daughters, Vicki Runyon and Kristi Baechle.
Together with her husband, Louis, they farmed in the Dwight area for 35 years. Letha enjoyed gardening, particularly growing flowers was her passion. She loved to watch game shows and soap operas or do any type of arts or crafts. Letha liked playing games, doing jigsaw puzzles, and reading any romance or mystery novel she could get her hands on. She couldn’t get enough Bingo; Letha always went up to the VFW to play. She was a well-known baker and her divinity, fudges, cakes and cookies will be remembered.
She was loved and will be remembered as a loving mom, grandma and friend.
Please sign her online guestbook at hagermemorial.com.
