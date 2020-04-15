HORSESHOE BEND, ARK. — Lester “Les” Leroy Stephenson Jr., of Horseshoe Bend, Ark. and formerly of Kankakee, passed away April 6, 2020, in Salem, Ark.
He was born in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Feb. 5, 1947, son of Lester Leroy Stephenson Sr. and Evelyna Andona (Senn) Gravelle. His parents preceded him in death.
Les spent his life as a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was united in marriage to Gayle Fuller Blair on Feb. 3, 2007, in Horseshoe Bend, Ark.
Les worked for General Foods for 42 years and owned a motorcycle repair and sales shop for 32 years.
He was baptized in Cape Girardeau and was a member of The Eagles 3431 and The Loft, in Horseshoe Bend; and The Moose Lodge in Kankakee.
Les loved motorcycles, 4-wheelers, boating, spending time with his grandkids and family and his perfect yard.
Surviving are his wife, Gayle Blair, of Horseshoe Bend, Ark.; sons, Mike Stephenson (Anne), of Cabery, and Vincent Blair (Jennifer), of Mountain Home, Ark.; brother, Harold Richardson, of Georgia; sister, Gloria Fellers, of Alamogordo, N.M.; four grandchildren, Nick Stephenson, Zack Stephenson, Carter Blair and Paige Beaver; one great-grandchild, Lucas; aunt, Alice Leggans, of Horseshoe Bend, Ark.; and dear friend, JR Ennis, of Melbourne, Ark.
In addition to his parents, Lester and Evelyna Gravelle, he was preceded in death by his son, Brad Stephenson.
Services will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!