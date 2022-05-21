CHEBANSE — Leslie “Les” P. Morrical, 77, of Chebanse, passed away Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 2, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of Harrison and Marie (Denault) Morrical. Les married Madonna Linthicum on Nov. 7, 1964, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich.
Les was a farmer and had also worked in security at the Braidwood Nuclear Plant.
He was an avid Chicago Bulls and Cubs fan. He loved farming. Les enjoyed vacationing in Florida annually, dining out and dancing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Les has a special pet companion, his dog, Bentley. He was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife, Madonna Morrical; two sons, Brian and Vicki Morrical, of Peoria, and Jason and Julie Morrical, of Chebanse; one daughter, Dawn and Dale Haggard, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Tara (Connor) Mulcahy, Tyler (Holly) St. Germaine, Luke and Claire Morrical, and Adin Morrical; one great-grandchild, Lienna Mulcahy; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Roland and Linda Morrical, of Watseka, and Juanita Morrical, of Kankakee; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Ermadell Hendricks; two brothers, Lavern and Reynold Morrical; and one sister-in-law, Betsy Morrical.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. John Paul II – West Campus, Kankakee. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais or to Masses.