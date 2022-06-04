KANKAKEE — Leslie A. “Les” Hayden, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (May 31, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born March 2, 1949, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Donald and Ruth Pauline (Cooper) Hayden. Les married Pat McKenna on Feb. 12, 1972, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Les and Pat owned Dial-Comm Telecommunications.
He enjoyed playing chess, traveling, attending festivals and going on his winter trips to Florida.
Les was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a member of the St. George American Legion.
Les was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church.
Surviving are his wife, Pat Hayden, of Kankakee; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Jacob Hayden, of Kankakee, Adam and Cari Hayden, of Limestone, and Chris and Jessica Hayden, of Waukesha, Wis.; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Mary Krumwiede, of Lexington; and six grandchildren, Alec, Noah, Sadie, Amelia, Carter and Finn.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Laura McKenna.
A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Out on a Limb at 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The family requests that those attending please wear casual attire. A memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, at St. John Paul II — West Campus, Kankakee.
Inurnment will be held at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
The Hayden family would like to thank the entire staff of Riverside ICU. They all went above and beyond from doctors and nurses to support staff. The family said, “Maybe it was the care they provided or just a friendly smile, it meant so much to our days.”