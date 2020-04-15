CRESCENT CITY — Leslie L. Garrelts, 81, of Crescent City, passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Loda, the son of Ernest and Marie (Scherf) Garrelts. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, LaVern Garrelts; and one sister, Patsy McNash.
Leslie married Janice Brutlag in Woodworth, on Dec. 29, 1963. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Lyle (Dawn) Garrelts, of Fowler, Ind., and Lloyd (Tonya) Garrelts, of Nokomis; one daughter, Lynn (Mark) Sengele, of Collinsville; three grandchildren, Brock (Heidi) Garrelts, of Fowler, Ind., Jenna (Trenton) Fadness, of Silverdale, Wash., and Luke Sengele, of Collinsville; one great-grandson, Gunner Garrelts; two sisters, Phyllis Garner, of Watseka, and Beverly Ponton, of Martinton; and five brothers, Virgil (Dorothy) Garrelts, of Kankakee, Wendell Garrelts, of Milford, Leon (Barbara) Garrelts, of Braidwood, Leroy (Sherry) Garrelts, of Milford, and Larry Garrelts, of Milford.
Mr. Garrelts was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Woodworth, and attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked at CIPS and Ameren for 34 years in various capacities, ending as a utility foreman.
He owned Garrelts Real Estate and Auction Company for 34 years, and he also enjoyed farming.
Private services will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Woodworth. The Rev. Michael Stoeger will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Woodworth, with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Woodworth, Calvary Lutheran Preschool in Watseka, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
