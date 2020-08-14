HENRICO, VA. -- Leslie Bunnell departed this life Wednesday (Aug. 12, 2020).
He was a graduate of Kankakee High School, Kankakee, and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Journalism from the University of Illinois.
Leslie was a World War II veteran serving with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Healy from 1943 to 1946.
He had a passion for photography and journalism that he applied to his work as the sports reporter for a local newspaper, The Coastland Times in Manteo, N.C.
Leslie also spent his time taking photographs at numerous state and national parks on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. His photos of various lighthouses, birds and nature scenes were much admired, not only by his friends and family, but by visitors at local shops where his photos were displayed.
He was a great father who would do anything for his sons. This included traveling every weekend across the state for different sporting events. He never missed a game, home or away.
Leslie loved the great outdoors and sailing.
Preceding him in death were his son, Robert Bunnell, of Dover, Del.
Surviving are two brothers, Kenneth Bunnell, of Manteno, and Donald Bunnell, of Longmont, Colo.; three sons, Daniel Bunnell, of Midlothian, Va., Gerard Bunnell, of Mechanicsville, Va., and Joseph Bunnell, of Greensboro, N.C.
A graveside funeral ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, Va.
Memorials may be made to your local location of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Funeral arrangements are by Bliley's Funeral Home in North Chesterfield, Va.
Please sign his online guestbook at blileys.com.
