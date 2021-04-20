Lerman Reece Sr.

BOURBONNAIS — Lerman V. Reece Sr., 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (April 17, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 31, 1938, in Big Flat, Ark., the son of Aldrun Prevo and Cora Elizabeth (Baker) Reece. He was married to Laiyi You.
Lerman was the owner of Reece Drywall.
He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and being on his farm in Arkansas. Lerman loved to go out to eat at various area restaurants.
Surviving are his wife, Laiyi Reece, of Bourbonnais; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Phillip Croak, of Virginia, Kurt Reece of Florida, and Lerman V. Jr. and Genny Reece, of Arkansas; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Sandra Valdez, of Arizona, Rebecca and Frederic Castagne, of Utah, Melinda Mattox and Dr. Stonewall McCuiston, of Illinois, and Emily and David Stoves of South Carolina; one stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Bruce and Shazhu Cao, of Illinois; 15 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Bernice and Dess Johnson, of Idaho, Joy Bell Aldeek, of Illinois, Sherion and Donald Gust, of Texas, Brenda and Rick Freeman of Arkansas, and Linda Haddock, of Arkansas; and three brothers, James Deloy Reece, of Idaho, Terry Gene Reece, of Arkansas, and Rendal Reece, of Illinois.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three brothers, L Z Reece, Arvin Reece and Alton Prevo Reece; two sisters, Floyce Sneathern-Everett and Shirley Sue Clark; and one grandson, Devin Goeke.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or Riverside Medical Center Foundation, Kankakee.
