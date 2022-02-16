MOMENCE — Leonides “Little Mike” Blanco Berrones, 89, of Momence, passed away Monday (Feb. 14, 2022) at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 8, 1932, in Mexico, the son of Eaustacio and Maria Del Refujio Blanco Berrones.
Leonides married Virginia Moreno on March 3, 1953, in Mexico. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jose (Amada) Berrones, of Momence, Ricardo (Suzanna) Berrones, of Momence, and Juan (Laura) Berrones, of Momence; five daughters and sons-in-law, Maria (Fidencio) Posada, of Austin, Texas, Maria De Jesus Ojeda, of Momence, Argelia (Gustavo) Garcia, of Momence, Beatriz (Juan) Pena, of Momence, and Bertha Alicia (Miguel) Calderon, of Momence; his brother, Leonardo Berrones, of Mexico; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers; one sister; and a brother-in-law, Andres Ojeda.
Leonides worked for 20 years in the coal mining industry in Mexico, before moving to Momence, where he worked for H&E Sod Nursery for many years, and later worked and retired from Loitz Brothers in Grant Park.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, and Laborers Local 5 in Chicago Heights.
Leonides loved to work and was a busy body, who was able to fix anything. He even tinkered with things that were not broken.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowksi officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to his wife, Virginia Berrones.
