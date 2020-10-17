MOMENCE — Leone L. Wiegand, 97, passed away Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at Momence Meadows Nursing Center in Momence.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Evergreen Park.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
