Leonard R. Wisniewski, 84, of Martinton, passed away Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) at his home.
He was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Chicago, the son of Stephen and Therese Celesta Wisniewski.
In 1958, Leonard married Joan Lucheck, in Chicago. She preceded him in death Feb. 1, 2009.
He was an architect in the Martinton area for many years. Leonard enjoyed Frank Lloyd Wright architecture and was a published author of two books on the subject of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Leonard taught architecture at Prairie State College and also substitute taught in Iroquois County for many years.
For many years, he played a quintessential Santa Claus on Route 1 North of Martinton, handing out candy canes along the highway.
Leonard and Joan were foster parents for many years, caring for 96 children throughout their lives.
Leonard was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He was a parishioner of St. Martin Catholic Church in Martinton.
Surviving are his children, George Wisniewski and Margo Mullegan, of Iroquois, Daniel and Barb Wisniewski, of Minnesota, Laura Wisniewski, of Tennessee, Terry and Christine Wisniewski, of Waynesville, Amy and Jeff Ruhbeck, of Manteno, John Wisniewski, of Kankakee, and Bill Havner, of Beaverville; and seven grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Joan Wisniewski; he was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Eleanor.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. The Rev. Dan Belanger will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Martinton.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
