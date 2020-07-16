KANKAKEE — Leonard Winfield Jr., 46, of Kankakee, passed away July 9, 2020, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee. Attendance to the funeral service is limited. Pastor Ronald Bartlett will officiate. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Leonard Winfield Jr. was born Dec. 7, 1973, in Kankakee, the son of Leonard Sr. and Almeatris Triplett Winfield.
He graduated from Kankakee High School in 1992.
Leonard held a CDL license and was a truck driver for ACME. He also worked for Fox Developmental Center.
He was member of Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a member of St. Elmo Lodge 916.
Leonard was united in holy matrimony to the former Tomeka Rone and their union was blessed with one child.
Leonard had grit; was selfless, and he was not a quitter, even with his illness. He participated in league softball, Jaycees baseball, and was an umpire in the National Softball Association.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Tomeka Winfield, of Kankakee; three sons, Jordan Winfield, of Kankakee, Taylor Winfield, of Chicago, and Sidney Winfield, of Kankakee; one daughter, Daisy Rone Winfield, of Kankakee; a stepdaughter, Dynasty Riley, of Atlanta, Ga.; one brother, Gerald Triplett, of Kankakee; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Greta and Shawn Ward and Charloit Winfield McKenzie, all of Kankakee, and Kelly and Melvin Rusher, of Ypsilanti, Mich.; his maternal grandmother, Daisy Triplett, of Macon, Miss.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sarah and Jonny Rone, of Sun River Terrace; in-laws, Bettina (Corey) Rone-Gray, of Park Forest, and Cedric Gholston, of Kankakee; two nieces, Colanthia (Lateef) Terrell and Lydia Jones; one nephew, Emory Smith; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his paternal grandparents, Georgia and James Winfield; and his maternal grandfather, James Triplett.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.
