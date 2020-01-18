OMAHA, NEB. — Leonard A. Surprenant, 66, passed away Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) in Omaha, Neb.
He was born Oct. 30, 1952, in Kankakee, the fourth of 11 children born to Rose Data Surprenant and Leonard J. Surprenant.
After leaving Kankakee as a young man, Leonard lived in Carbondale, Springfield, Mo., Chicago, Denver, Colo., and Kansas City, Kan., before finally settling in Omaha in 2014 to be near his son and grandchildren.
In addition to being an unwavering Bernie supporter and Cubs fan, Leonard was a committed, energetic and gifted teacher at the Denver Inner City Parish in Colorado for many years.
Leonard loved his children and grandchildren beyond measure.
He was an avid reader, innate philosopher, fantastic storyteller and court jester. Leonard lived his own version of the great American novel that he meant to but never wrote — lyrical, full of joy, courage, sadness, regret, absurdity, humor and great love. His indomitable spirit will be greatly missed.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his ex-wife, Lisa Gilmore Surprenant; and his eldest brother, Leo Surprenant.
Surviving are his son, Eryn Surprenant and Eryn’s two children, of Omaha, Neb.; his daughter, Alena Lindsay and her husband and two children, of Melbourne, Australia; his six brothers; three sisters; 17 nieces and nephews; and Sandra, his close friend of many decades.
The family is not having a funeral service but plans a future memorial and interment in Kansas City when his far-flung family can gather together.
Memorials may be made to Denver Inner City Parish online at dicp.org, which is a Denver based non-profit community services organization that provides education and youth development, hunger relief, health and wellness and community support.
