Leonard Bujnowski

BRADLEY — Leonard J. Bujnowski, 95, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born July 15, 1924, in Bradley, the son of Stanley and Antoinette (Janczak) Bujnowski. Leonard married Gloria Stanley on June 6, 1959, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. She preceded him in death in 1987.
Leonard was a retired math teacher and coach for Kankakee School District 111. He retired from Kankakee Westview High School. Leonard attended the University of Illinois. He was a graduate of Eastern Illinois University with his B.S. and M.S. While attending there, he played football. He was a longtime member of the Elks and the Moose. He enjoyed golfing, working on cars and woodworking. Above all, Leonard loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II.
Leonard was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Mara Bujnowski, of River Forest; and three grandchildren, Brandon Bujnowski, Adam Bujnowski and Brianne Bujnowski.
In addition to his wife, Gloria Bujnowski, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Barry Bujnowski; and one brother, Stanley Bujnowski.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the Chicago Lighthouse online at chicagolighthouse.org.
