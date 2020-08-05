Leona Vitous

MARTINTON — Leona A. Vitous, 85, of Martinton, passed away Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Crescent City, the daughter of August and Wanda (Schulz) Reder.
Surviving are one son, Greg (Cathy) Vitous, of Kentland, Ind.; two grandchildren, Alex and Rachel Vitous, of Kentland; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Ella Case and Elsie Reder; two brothers, Ferdinand Reder and August Reder; and two sons, Mark Vitous and Mike Vitous.
Mrs. Vitous was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.
She was an alumnus of Lakeview Nursing School in Danville.
Leona was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed traveling, especially with her family.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Alex McNally officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Evergreen Park.
Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka.
Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
