Leona Pearman, 90, of Bradley, passed away Friday (July 5, 2019).
She was born March 5, 1929, in Harvey, the daughter of Leon and Blanche LeDuke. On St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1951, she married Pfc. Harold A. Pearman.
She resided in Bradley all her life and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. She lived on South Prairie Avenue for 54 years.
They had one daughter, Linda (Walter) Dunsworth; one son, Scott Pearman (Kris Dunham); three grandchildren, Lauren (Joe) Lewis, of Hollister, Mo., Frank Pearman, of Salem, Mo., and Shellan (Landon) Mills, of Joliet; three great-grandchildren; and also many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her children, she is survived by a sister, Bernice Sicard; and a brother, Clarence (Pat) LeDuke.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold; parents; brother, Leo LeDuke; and sister, Jeannette Schultz.
Leona worked at Bear Brand in wartime; and Rudy’s grocery store, where she made many lifelong friends. Her last employment before retiring was Kraft General Foods coupon center in Kankakee.
She loved to cook for her family and friends, especially desserts which included homemade pies, cookies and fudge.
Her family said, “Leona was always thinking of others and never of herself right till the end. She was a true Christian. God bless her and keep her till we can meet again.”
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today, July 9, at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church in Bradley.
