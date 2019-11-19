Leona Mae Atkinson (nae Deshand) was born April 1, 1923, in Momence, the daughter of Albert and Nelida Deschand. Her parents preceded her in death.
As a young adult, she moved to Bradley, where she raised a family with the love of her life, John Sidney Atkinson II, whom she married Dec. 21, 1941, in Jacksonville, Fla. Most recently, Leona resided at Our Lady of Victory where she brought joy and blessings to everyone who knew her.
She passed away peacefully with family at her bedside Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) at the age of 96.
A loving mother, grandmother and homemaker, Leona loved playing the organ, crocheting and was an avid Elvis fan. Above all, Leona was the true meaning of unconditional love. She raised many family members like they were her own children and loved with her whole heart. She had unwavering faith in God and never passed judgment on those around her. Giving to others brought her happiness. She gave to those in need until she had nothing left. Her family and God meant everything to her.
Preceding her in death were her loving husband of 39 years, John S. Atkinson II, on Nov. 18, 1981. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Deschand, Eugene Deschand and Leon Deschand; one sister, Sharon Schroeder; and one granddaughter, Deanna Atkinson.
Surviving are a son, John S. Atkinson III; two daughters, Judith Sutherland and Cheryl Atkinson; and her sister, Rose Kelly. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Alana (Gary) Britt, Steven Sutherland, Alyssa (Lee) LaMontagne and Kristin (David) Ciarrocchi; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her niece, Andrea Kopsell, lovingly helped care for her the past four years of her life. Her sisters, Gwen Jones, Denise Rattin and Sharon Burch, also aided with her care and they all loved her like a mother. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Leona their greatest and warmest gratitude.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel, with the Rev. Ron Neitzke officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
