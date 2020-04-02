RIDGEVILLE — Leon Thomas, 83, of Ridgeville, passed away on Friday (March 27, 2020).
He was born Oct. 14, 1936, in Watseka, the son of the Kenneth and Margaret Thomas. His parents preceded him in death. Leon married Joan Sargeant in 1962 and they shared 58 years of marriage.
Taking over the family farm at the age of 16, Leon was a lifelong farmer and a beloved personality among the people who knew him. During his farming tenure, he was also a seed corn dealer for PAG and Great Lakes. He was a member of the Onarga Methodist Church where he served as both a board member and Sunday school teacher. He served as the Onarga/Ridgeland Drainage Ditch Commissioner, held various positions on the Onarga School Board, and sat on board positions for the Federated Bank, Nexus Academy and Pioneer Mutual for several years. Neighbors fondly remember him as the “Mayor of Ridgeville,” and he could be counted on to plow snowy roads and driveways before they even had a chance to ask.
Leon loved his coffee therapy at K&H, making people laugh, and weekly visits to those often forgotten in the Gilman nursing home. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his spouse, Joan Thomas; two children, Jeff (Sandra) Thomas, of Onarga, and Amy Thomas, of Broomfield, Colo.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Vivian Jones, of Bridgman, Mich.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Kohrs.
A celebration of life will be held in Onarga, in the coming months after the world heals from the current virus outbreak. Information regarding the date of Leon’s celebration of life in addition to memorials will be communicated at a later time.
