BOURBONNAIS — Leon Pommier, 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (June 19, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born March 5, 1929, in Kankakee, the son of Nathaniel and Lydia Pateneau Pommier.
Leon married Kathleen Nourie on May 17, 1951, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
He had been an electrician for Sears and also worked as a TV and garage door repairman.
Leon coached Bradley-Bourbonnais Little League for 14 years, coaching an All-Star team to a second-place finish in state.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Leon was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
He was a member of the Bradley Moose and was an avid bowler.
Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Kathleen Pommier, of Bourbonnais; his children, Deborah (Bud) Whittington, of Kankakee, Dennis (Vickie) Pommier, of Kankakee, and Danielle Pommier, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Luke, Patrick, Katie, Kayla and Leah; two great-grandchildren, Lanie and Lizzy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Veronica June Girard.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. A committal service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, in All Saints Cemetery Chapel, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Jason Nesbit will officiate the service.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.
