Leon Heldt

BOURBONNAIS — Leon L. Heldt, 75, of Bourbonnais, and formerly of Beecher, passed away suddenly Tuesday (Dec. 21, 2021) at his home.
He was born Aug. 11, 1946, in Chicago Heights, the son of Lester and Esther (Pipenbrink) Heldt. On April 15, 1972, he married Donna Selk.
Leon worked as a supervisor at Bimba, retiring in 2008, after 33 years.
He was an elder of Zion Lutheran Church, Grant Park, and was a very active member for 50 years.
Leon enjoyed woodworking, fixing stuff, polka dancing, painting, traveling and was a yard manicurist. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his loving wife, Donna, of Bourbonnais; his two children, Angela (Bruce Reardanz) Heldt, of Kankakee, and Aaron Heldt, of Monee; a brother, Ralph (Marla) Heldt, of Grant Park; three grandchildren, Olivia, AJ and Connor Reardanz; brother-in-law, Wendall (Janice) Boicken; sisters-in-law, Joanne (Jim) Rehborg and Mary (Keith) Meyer; special friends, Larry and Kathy Schrage; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Judy Heldt.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home, Beecher. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church, Grant Park, with the Rev. Cory Estby officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Grant Park.
Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.