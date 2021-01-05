BOURBONNAIS — Leon V. Aylward Jr., 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
He was born Oct. 25, 1947, in Champaign, the son of Leon and Jean (Misenheimer) Aylward.
Leon was a graduate of El Paso High School and Illinois State University where he received his master’s degree in education.
He taught at Lincoln-Way Community High School District for 32 years. Leon taught in Costa Rica for two years and has many long-time friends there who also will miss him greatly.
Leon and Brock enjoyed many years of worldwide travel.
He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Kankakee, and served as webmaster for their website for several years. He also enjoyed the fellowship games weekly with his church family.
Surviving are Brock Harring, his life-long friend and partner; his sisters, Mary Ann Kilpatrick, of Pinellas Park, Fla., Lois (David) Neer, of Richmond, Texas, Elizabeth (Brad) Mehn and Chris Hataway, all of Normal, and CJ (Frank) Muller, of Palos Park; his brother, Tom Aylward, of Hastings, Fla.; and 15 nieces and nephews and their families.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sisters, Marcy Kilpatrick and Shirley Cline; his brothers-in-law, Charles Kilpatrick, Larry Kilpatrick and Don Hataway; and his sister-in-law, Angie Aylward.
His family said, “Leon was our brother and champion and life saver to all. He showed us how to be better people. He will be greatly missed but is now reunited with our parents and Marcy and Shirley. We have many cherished memories of playing games of Mexican Train, Knock Your Neighbor and other games with him and Brock Harring at one of our homes. He has left a big void in our family. We will all draw nearer to each other and to our Lord during this sad time.”
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone, with the Rev. Barbara Lohrbach officiating.
Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19), the wearing of a face covering will be required to enter the funeral home, and social distancing will be observed.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home Facebook page. Private interment will be in the El Paso Cemetery at a future date.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.
Please sign his online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.
