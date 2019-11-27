Leola F. Shea, 91, of Aroma Park, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at her home.
She was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Kankakee, the daughter of Frank and Viola (Goyette) Floriant. Leola married Harold E. Shea on Aug. 18, 1945. He preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2018.
Leola was a former employee of Kroehler Manufacturing. She had also been employed at Seger Glove Company.
She was a former parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are four daughters and two sons-in-law, Patricia and Donald Rosendahl, Barbara Roof, Linda Zurlinden, and Haroldean and May Buis; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and special family friends, the Martinez family.
In addition to her husband, Harold E. Shea; she was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Howard Shea.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!