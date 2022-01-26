BOURBONNAIS — Leo Saathoff, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Jan. 21, 2022) at his home.
He was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Danforth, the son of John and Leona (Brockman) Saathoff. He married Bunita “Bunny” Petro on July 14, 1956, at The First United Methodist Church in Momence.
Leo was the owner of Saathoff Masonry, working as a masonry contractor for 50 years throughout the local area.
He was a proud veteran having served in the Korean War, conflicts included Porkchop Hill, The Punch Bowl, and Heartbreak Ridge, receiving a Purple Heart with two Clusters.
Leo was a member of Asbury Methodist Church.
When Leo and Bunny weren’t on the golf course, they were playing cards, traveling, or in earlier years, dancing. He loved to spoil his two grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Bunny Saathoff, of Bourbonnais; one son, Scott (Connie) Saathoff, of Morton; and two grandchildren, Kelsey Saathoff, of Grants Pass, Ore., and Ian Saathoff, of Peoria.
Preceding him in death were his parents; five brothers, Edward, Elmer, Herman, Alvin and Melvin; and six sisters, Bertha Henrichs, Helen Kuhlman, Agnes Gresen, Eloise Brinkman, Barbara Miller and Ruth Ann (infant death).
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home Bourbonnais.
