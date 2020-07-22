Leo Emling

GILMAN — Leo B. Emling, 91, of Gilman and formerly of Herscher, passed away Saturday (July 18, 2020) at Gilman Healthcare Center.
He was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Herscher, the son of John and Clara Fritz Emling. Leo married Mary L. Seroy on Nov. 26, 1949. She preceded him in death Aug. 18, 1996.
Leo worked for Roper Corporation. He was a dairy farmer. He also worked for Riverview Apartments and Midwest Investments.
Leo enjoyed golfing and fishing.
He held two U.S. patents for farm equipment.
Leo was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.
Surviving are three daughters, Marilyn A. (Anthony) Giacobe, of Murrayville, Ga., Claudia K. Moman, of Kankakee, and Michele D. Blubaugh, of The Villages, Fla.; three grandchildren, Nicklaus (Lisa) Giacobe, of Bellefonte, Pa., Andrew Giacobe (Brian Kremmers), of Long Beach, Calif., and Abigail Blubaugh, of Portland, Ore.; three great-grandchildren, Stephen, Elizabeth and Natalie Giacobe; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and five brothers.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, until the noon memorial Mass at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher. Inurnment will follow in Sts. Peters and Paul Cemetery in Herscher.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
