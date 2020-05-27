Leo Donath

BRADLEY — Leo A. Donath, 88, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (May 21, 2020) at his home.
He was born May 2, 1932, in Lincoln, the son of Henry L. and Marie (Eimer) Donath. Leo married Audrey Fogerty on June 13, 1953, at St. Patrick Church in Lincoln.
Leo retired from Henry Reuter and Sons. He had also worked at Schwans Ice Cream and T and R Supply.
He was a graduate of St. Bede Academy.
Leo was a former president of Mended Hearts in Athens, Ga., and an 18-year volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He also enjoyed gardening.
Leo was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee, where he also served as an usher.
Surviving are his wife, Audrey Donath, of Bradley; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Ralph and Peggy Donath, of Limestone, and Richard and Patricia Donath, of Kankakee; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Carolyn and Jacob Levy, of St. Anne, Cindy and Dane Meyer, of Roanoke, Va., and Dianne and Joe Sands, of Kansas City, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Deborah Dandurand; and three brothers, Gene Donath, Bob Donath and Wilfred Donath.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, Kankakee. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Bede Academy, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, or the American Heart Association.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
