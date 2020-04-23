BOURBONNAIS — Leo John Ciaccio II, 31, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (April 19, 2020).
He was born Aug. 23, 1988, in Kankakee, the son of Leo M. Ciaccio and Cynthia Blaylock.
Leo was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
One of his proudest accomplishments was rehabbing homes in Houston after Hurricane Harvey.
He enjoyed space and rockets and liked spinning fire (poi). Leo liked concerts and music festivals, especially EDM music. He loved his cat, Ayla.
Surviving are his mother, Cynthia Blaylock, of Watseka; two sisters, Tammy and Matt Mullins, of Bloomington-Normal, and Tiffany and Justin Wilkins, of Bettendorf, Iowa; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Ciaccio, of Bourbonnais; four nieces, Taylor, Jenna, Londyn and Brooklyn; and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his father; his paternal grandfather, Leo J. Ciaccio; and his maternal grandmother, Vernetta Wright.
Private family services will be held, with interment in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public memorial services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
