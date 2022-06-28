BRADLEY — Lenora W. Jackson, 94, of Bradley, passed away Friday (June 24, 2022), at her home, surrounded by her son, Bob, and daughter-in-law, Joyce.
She was born Jan. 23, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert Edward and Ora Olive (Lasley) Mahan. Lenora married Ralph Eugene Jackson on Dec. 5, 1948, in Vienna. Ralph passed away Feb. 16, 2000, at his home in Bradley.
Lenora was a homemaker most of her life and only after her children were raised, worked at the K-Mart Corporation from 1969 to 1980.
She enjoyed sewing and making clothes for her grandchildren. Lenora loved babies, puppies and shared her “Love to Laugh” with so many!
Surviving are her son, Robert Eugene (Joyce) Jackson, of Bourbonnais; two grandchildren, Joshua Jackson, of Bourbonnais, and Heather (Daniel) Schmidt, of North Pole, Alaska; a sister-in-law, Ella Ford, of Vienna; great-grandson, Dylan Tuxhorn, of Pawnee; great-granddaughter Jordan Prisock-Harling, of Kankakee; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard, and his wife Cheryl (Lanterman) Jackson; great-grandson, Levi Tuxhorn; infant sister, Roberta Mahan; and her two half sisters, Helen (Mahan) Canup and Aline (Mahan) VanCleve.
Bob and Joyce would like to give a huge “Thank you” to the staff of Uplifted Care Hospice and Lenora’s many caregivers who with their “Tender Loving Care” made it possible for Lenora stay in her own home.
There will be no visitation. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.