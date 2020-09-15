WESTMINSTER, CALIF. — Lenny P. O’Connor, 78, passed away Aug. 24, 2020, in Westminster, Calif.
He was born to Leonard and Viola O’Connor on March 26, 1942, in Kankakee.
Lenny graduated from St. Patrick’s High School (now Bishop McNamara Catholic High School) where he excelled in sports, especially football. He then went on to Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, where he received a degree in business.
He married the love of his life, Barbara Fellner. She was a teacher in California.
Lenny retired from Boeing Aircraft after several years of being employed by that company.
One of Mr. O’Connor’s main interests was sports, especially football, with his favorite teams being Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears.
He was so proud of his Irish heritage and visited Ireland with his graduation class for its 40th high school class reunion.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents; his parents; and his brother, Dale O’Connor.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara; his sister, Leta Orlando (Joseph), of Sun City, Ariz.; two nieces, Mary Lynn Orff (Patrick), of Bloomington, and Shannon Girlando (Benjamin), of Newcastle, Wash.; one nephew, Jeff McCormick (Susan), of Lakeville, Minn.; and Lenny’s beloved pet, Murphy.
Memorials may be made to the Lenny O’Connor Scholarship Fund at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.
Services will take place Thursday, Sept. 17, at O’Connor’s Funeral Home in Laguna, Calif.
