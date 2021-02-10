BUCKLEY — Leni J. Hethke, 10 months old, of Buckley, passed away Thursday (Feb. 4, 2021) at her home, in the arms of her loving family.
She was born March 12, 2020, in Gibson City, the daughter of Keith and Ashley (Price) Hethke.
Leni is survived by her parents; two sisters, Charlotte and Stella Hethke, both at home; maternal grandmother, Donna (Joe) Rorem, of Gilman; maternal grandfather, Bill (Debbie) Price, of Onarga; paternal grandparents, Roger and Kathy Hethke, of Thawville; paternal great-grandparents, Lloyd and Mary Lustfeldt, of Buckley; one aunt, Darby Sweeney, of Gilman; two uncles, Matt Price, of Onarga, and Kevin Hethke, of Onarga; and seven cousins, Rowan Bork, Merrek Sweeney, Noah Price, Max Price, Nathan Price, Liam Hethke and Maecie Hethke.
She was preceded in death by an angel sibling.
Leni radiated light and joy to all who came to know her during her short stay on Earth. She had the most infectious smile and heartwarming laugh. She absolutely adored her big sisters, and her most favorite place to be was in the arms of her mommy and daddy. She was smart, funny, curious and always so happy. Leni touched many lives because of her incredible courage, strength and resiliency throughout her lifelong fight with infant Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Her entire life, she knew nothing but love and kindness.
Memorial services will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
