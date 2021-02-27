KANKAKEE — Lee William Davidson Jr., 65, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, in Kankakee, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
He was born April 14, 1955, in Kankakee, the son of Lee William Davidson Sr. and Ruby Lee (Lewis) Davidson.
Lee Jr. was employed as a chef and was also employed with the City of Kankakee Public Works Department. Lee Jr. retired from Center of Hope in 2020. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing cards, grilling and watching old westerns on television.
Surviving are his mother, Ruby Davidson; sons, Lamar Stewart, Genealyn (Enjoli) Love and Robert Terrell; daughters, Tequilla Stewart-Sellers, Pamela Johnson and Leigh Davidson; brothers, Kenneth Davidson, Glenn (Kelly) Davidson and Vincent (Constance) Davidson; a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends including special friends, Ray and Gloria Balkcom, Rebecca Carson, Sammy Roy Clark, Bert Dear, Faye Deloach, Orell Hollman, Annie Johnson, Rodney Johnson, Lenore Noble, Kimberly Pitts, Lonnie and Gloria Smith, Sheila Taylor, Linda Terrell and Steve Wells.
Preceding him in death were his father, Lee William Davidson Sr.; his special friend, Julianna Stewart; and his daughter, Christian Monique Campbell.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Jones Funeral Home. An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Evangelist Carolyn Butler will officiate. A virtual service can be viewed online at jonesfuneralservices.com at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.
