Lifetime Reflections
The Twenty-Third Psalm
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the paths of righteous for his name sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
On the 27th day of October, 1938, on a sunny day in Crawford, Miss., a beautiful daughter was born to two loving parents, Hattie King-Hairston and Rufus Hairston Sr. The beautiful child, Leatrice, was united in holy matrimony to Joe Howard Graves, residing in both Tennessee and Kentucky. After his passing, she reunited with family in Kankakee.
Leatrice left her temporal home to be forever in her heavenly mansion on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 2:50 p.m. at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, with her daughter, Shalone, right by her side.
During her adolescent years, Leatrice professed a belief in Christ and was later baptized at Morning Star Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor William Galloway, and served until her health failed. As years transpired, she remained a faithful member of the Usher Board, and also served on the Grounds Committee (planting flowers). She was a life-long member.
As a single parent, she was employed at Shapiro Developmental Center for more than 20 years. She leaves special thanks to Kathy Nelson-Lewis, Linda Sykes-Coffie, and the late Jeanette Moore while she worked afternoons.
Leatrice received numerous certificates and outstanding employee recognitions, retiring from the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno in 2006, after 17 years of service. She was an inspiration for her children, instilling in them a strong work ethic, to always put God first, honor thy mother, and to look to scripture for guidance in all aspects of life.
She received her formal education in the Rockford School District and later Kankakee Schools, she was involved in various clubs, active in sports, especially volleyball, all the girls wanted to be on her team. She was known for her spiking ability, to calculate her moves, think and act fast. She loved gardening, cooking, especially her banana puddings and peach cobblers, and trips to Las Vegas.
Leatrice touched the lives of so many and leaves to mourn and cherish her memory are children: Michael Graves, Jeffery Graves and Linda (Earnest) Booker, all of Minnesota, Shalone Graves, of Kankakee, Alicia McKinney, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; stepmother, Hattie Hairston; brothers, Rufus Hairston Jr., of Kankakee, and Harden (Josephine) Hairston, of Fayetteville, Ga.; special friends, Willie Lou King, Maybell Randle-Brown, Carrie Smith and Willie Mae Springer; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceding her in death and waiting her heavenly arrival, husband, Joe Howard Graves; father, Rufus Hairston Sr.; grandfather, Nick Hairston (Pa Nick); sisters, Dora Hairston and Laura Hairston-Rogers; sister-in-law, Marilyn Hairston; aunts, Jimmie Stanley, Nannie Nelson, Laura Edwards, Ann Billsberry and Hattie McDaniel; uncles, Joe Hairston, Nick Hairston (Uncle Boo), Sam Chatman and L. H. Henry; and niece, Diana Hairston-Gibbs.
A time for family and friends will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, with homegoing service immediately following at 11 a.m.; all services are at Jones Funeral Home, 1055 North Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Eulogist will be Pastor Carl Randle Sr. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Please adhere to the COVID-19 restrictions of social distancing and wear a mask.
Please light a candle for Leatrice at jonesfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!