WATSEKA — Leah Spenn, 102, of Watseka, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday (April 5, 2021).
She was born in Glenford, Ohio, on June 16, 1918, the daughter of the Rev. J. P. and Mary (Bucher) Mosher. She was baptized by her father at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Glenford, Ohio, on July 14, 1918, and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Wooster, Ohio, on March 29, 1931.
On June 8, 1943, she married the Rev. Robert Spenn. They were happily married for nearly 40 years until his untimely death Feb. 17, 1983.
Leah’s sons and daughters-in-law are Fred and Cheryl Spenn, of Winter Haven, Fla., Ted and Carmie Spenn, of Watseka, and Rich and Teresa Spenn, of Williamsville. Her grandchildren (and spouses) are Dan (Mary) Spenn, David Spenn, Jacob (Bethany) Spenn, Jonathan (Amy) Spenn, Rachel Spenn and Kathryn (Alex) Boeckman. Her great-grandchildren are Kevin Spenn, Madison Spenn, Mason Spenn, Rylin Spenn, Carson Spenn, Noah Spenn, Selah Spenn and Wyatt Spenn.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth Metz; and by four half-brothers and one half-sister.
Leah graduated in 1939 from Capital University, in Columbus, Ohio.
Before her marriage, she taught in high schools in Ohio. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, she taught at Watseka Community High School.
She enjoyed helping her husband in his pastorates in Ida and Summerfield, Mich., and in Crescent City, Flanagan and Emden. She has been a member of Faith Lutheran Church since moving to Watseka in 1983.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10, until just prior to the 11 a.m. funeral services at Faith Lutheran Church in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 425 East Lincoln Ave., Watseka, IL 60970.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
